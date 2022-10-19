Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack.

She responded by forming the nonprofit Johnny’s Ambassadors to educate parents, teens, and communities about the dangers of today’s high-THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, mental illness and suicide.

Laura now shares Johnny’s story to help teens #StopDabbing.

You can hear her speak free October 19 at Hidden Valley High School from 6-7:30 p.m. and October 20 at Northside High School from 6-7:30 p.m.

This event is designed for parents, students and caregivers, and is open to the general public.

You can also join smile.amazon.com with your Amazon account, select the Prevention Council of Roanoke as your benefiting charity, and purchase Laura’s book “The Dangerous Truth about Today’s Marijuana.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.