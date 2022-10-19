Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

IRON Lives designed to help students thrive

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Today’s students face negative pressures. As a result, they risk making life-altering decisions that leave negative impacts on their futures.

On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked with Allison Jordan and Olivia Raj, IRON Lives executive director and programs coordinator, about how IRON Lives has been “breaking the cycle of negativity through proven research-based programs that take students from striving to thriving.”

Watch the video to see the interview and click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Demarcus Glenn, 23, of Roanoke, sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school

Latest News

7@four at Layman Farms/3. Weather Forecast & Pumpkin Patch
7@four at Layman Farms/3. Weather Forecast & Pumpkin Patch
7@four at Layman Farms/2. Corn Cannon, Pumpkin Blaster
7@four at Layman Farms/2. Corn Cannon, Pumpkin Blaster
7@four at Layman Farms/1. Intro and News
7@four at Layman Farms/1. Intro and News
IRON Lives Designed to Help Students Thrive
IRON Lives Designed to Help Students Thrive