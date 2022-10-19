IRON Lives designed to help students thrive

(WDBJ) - Today’s students face negative pressures. As a result, they risk making life-altering decisions that leave negative impacts on their futures.

On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked with Allison Jordan and Olivia Raj, IRON Lives executive director and programs coordinator, about how IRON Lives has been “breaking the cycle of negativity through proven research-based programs that take students from striving to thriving.”

