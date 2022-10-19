Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Lexington honors its African American history, dedicating improvements at Evergreen Cemetery

Lexington honored its African American history Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting at Evergreen...
Lexington honored its African American history Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting at Evergreen Cemetery(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A ribbon-cutting at Lexington’s Evergreen Cemetery Wednesday afternoon celebrated improvements, including reconstruction of the entrance gate and landscaping, long overdue.

“I told somebody today, that sometimes I think I hear them in my ear saying, Don’t leave us here looking like this. Do something now,” said Lexington Vice-Mayor Marylin Alexander.

And speakers paid tribute to the history represented in the rows of headstones on the hillside behind them.

“A cemetery that tells a great story of particularly African American lawyers, writers, soldiers,” said Historic Lexington Executive Director Don Hasfurther.

The city of Lexington has owned Evergreen Cemetery since it opened in the 1880s.

Two years ago, when the city council voted to rename Stonewall Jackson Cemetery Oak Grove, leaders focused fresh attention on Evergreen, the city’s historic African-American cemetery.

“It’s not nationally known,” Alexander told the group that gathered for the ribbon-cutting. “It doesn’t have revered historical figures perhaps, buried here, but each person buried here was a hero to families in our black community.”

And Alexander said this was not just a moment to salute the work that has been accomplished, but an opportunity to bring honor, attention and a higher level of respect to the generations that have been buried at Evergreen Cemetery since the late 19th century.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Demarcus Glenn, 23, of Roanoke, sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school

Latest News

Annual Scarecrow Trail Returns To Rocky Mount
Annual Scarecrow Trails Returns To Rocky Mount
Arrest graphic
Student arrested after “threatening graffiti” found at Danville high school
Country Music Artist Tyler Hubbard Performs At Cornerstone Building Brands
Country Music Artist Performs At Cornerstone Building Brands
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County