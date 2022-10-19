Montgomery County leaders speak with elected officials about upcoming legislative priorities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - On September 12, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved their upcoming 2023 legislative priorities in a 4-3 vote. Tuesday night, they were joined by elected officials and their representatives to share what they’d like to see.

”It’s very important at the state level, they know the legislative priorities and the goals of the county,” said Sherri Blevins, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors outlined the nearly 20 priorities they want representatives to focus on at the 2023 Virginia General Assembly.

“It’s very important to sit down with the members of the local governments, in this case the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, find out their ideas for the upcoming session, the things they think are high priorities and the things they want to make sure we do,” said Sen. John Edwards, (D) who represents District 21.

“You want to make sure you understand what their needs are so that you can properly articulate those needs and try to bring home some of the solutions that Richmond is trying so hard to provide,” said Del. Joseph McNamara, (R) who represents the 8th District.

One of those is education, specifically funding for quality education and school safety.

“In northern Virginia they have local government that can help with education, in southwest Virginia we don’t have that local government money. So we talk about how do we get more money for localities in rural areas,” said Edwards.

“Number one issue on every list is schools. We all care about our schools, we want our students to be successful,” said McNamara.

Another is improving roads and railways in southwest Virginia.

“81′s always a problem, fixing up 81. Our rail passenger. We have two trains now to Roanoke, we hope to get Amtrak to Christiansburg in a fairly short few years,” said Edwards.

“There’s a little bit of pain to get from where we are now to get to where we need to go. But a lot of the steps and funding that needed to happen at the general assembly level has happened, we’re just kind of working through the process,” said McNamara.

The Board of Supervisors are confident in elected officials making these priorities happen in January.

“That is everything. That’s why we have these state representatives and have this good working relationship. So that they can advocate on behalf of Montgomery County. Sometimes we don’t always agree, and it’s good to have those discussions to have both aspects to know what’s realistic and what’s not,” said Blevins.

The only legislative priority the Board of Supervisors didn’t entirely agree on is “support school vouchers or tuition tax credit for elementary and secondary students who attend private and home schools. Provide public school students with a voucher or tax credit to be spent on private school or home school tuition.” That’s the reason vice chair Mary Biggs and supervisors Sara Bohn and April DeMotts voted against the legislative priorities.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.