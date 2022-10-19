New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”

That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.

“People wonder, ‘Why do you want to beautify a racetrack?’” said Campbell. “His answer was, ‘Why wouldn’t you?’ And we’ve tried to maintain that thought process throughout our period of time and I think this really touches home with bringing back what actually got Martinsville on the map.”

On display next weekend for NASCAR’s annual fall stop at Martinsville will be the newly-installed grass berm stretching beneath the grandstands between Turns 1 and 2.

Len and Eddie Wood of Wood Brothers Racing were on-hand Wednesday to show off the finished product that harkens back to the track’s early layout.

“The look of it just makes you want to throw a blanket down and sit down,” said Eddie Wood, the race team’s president and co-owner. “That’s so old school. It’s like a high school football game or something like that. It’s got that feeling to it. This place has been a first-class racetrack since the very beginning.”

While it won’t be open for spectators to sit this year, Campbell says the new layout should only enhance the fan experience at the track for years to come.

“There’s a lot of concrete,” said Campbell. “There’s a lot of asphalt and steel and aluminum around here, so we wanted to bring back some color to it with the grass, and I think we knocked it out of the park on that one.”

Fans will get their first look at the new upgrades when NASCAR’s Championship Four is decided at “The Paperclip” during the Xfinity 500 Cup Series race on October 30.

