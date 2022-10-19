Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke County hosts community input meetings for River Greenway feasibility plans

The second meeting will be on Thursday night in Salem.
The second meeting will be on Thursday night in Salem.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is hosting community input meetings Wednesday and Thursday about extending the River Greenway.

Transportation officials are looking for feedback on adding and renovating potential routes along Roanoke’s Greenway.

The goal of the project is to expand the Greenway from Green Hill Park to Montgomery County.

Wednesday night’s meeting at Fort Lewis Baptist Church is the first step toward applying for funding to extend the Greenway. A transportation planner explained how Roanoke county is encouraging anyone to give their feedback.

”We want to get a sense of basically what landmarks people would want to see the Greenway connect to and generally where they would want the Greenway built, whether they prefer it closer to the river or through the woods,” Isaac Henry said.

Thursday night’s meeting is at the Spring Hollow Water Treatment Plant in Salem at 4 p.m.

A link to the survey can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Demarcus Glenn, 23, of Roanoke, sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school

Latest News

Roanoke Floral Shop Celebrates 'Petal It Forward'
Roanoke Floral Shop Celebrates Petal It Forward
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
Christiansburg Encourages Online Tax Payments
Christiansburg Online Tax Payments
Students Turn Helium Tanks Into Halloween Decorations
Students Turn Helium Tanks Into Decorations
Greenway Extension Community Input Meetings
Greenway Extension Community Input Meetings