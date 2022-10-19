Roanoke County hosts community input meetings for River Greenway feasibility plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is hosting community input meetings Wednesday and Thursday about extending the River Greenway.

Transportation officials are looking for feedback on adding and renovating potential routes along Roanoke’s Greenway.

The goal of the project is to expand the Greenway from Green Hill Park to Montgomery County.

Wednesday night’s meeting at Fort Lewis Baptist Church is the first step toward applying for funding to extend the Greenway. A transportation planner explained how Roanoke county is encouraging anyone to give their feedback.

”We want to get a sense of basically what landmarks people would want to see the Greenway connect to and generally where they would want the Greenway built, whether they prefer it closer to the river or through the woods,” Isaac Henry said.

Thursday night’s meeting is at the Spring Hollow Water Treatment Plant in Salem at 4 p.m.

A link to the survey can be found here.

