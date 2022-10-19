Hometown Local
Scarecrow Trail returns to Town of Rocky Mount

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some new neighbors hanging out around town and they would love for you to come and see them.

The annual scarecrow trail has returned.

You can drive or walk around to see all of the creative faces, some scary and others friendly.

Even if you’ve been to see the trail in past years, town officials say you’ll want to go again this year.

“Everyone creates a new scarecrow each year so that makes it fresh, so every year you get to go back to Rocky Mount and see what it looks like this year because it will be different than it was last year,” said Daniel Pinard, Cultural and Economic Development Director.

“That is part of the opportunity, is for people to come and visit businesses that they’ve never been into and we have a great walking community in this town,” said Donna Wray, Community Partnership President.

You can also vote for your favorite on the Community Partnership’s facebook page.

The winner will be announced Friday, October 21st and the scarecrows will be up until November 5th.

