Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Fincastle gravel lot

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office says the body of Elizabeth Hensley, of Roanoke, was found on October 8 in a gravel lot of the Glen Wilton Park and Ride with an apparent gunshot wound along Botetourt Road (220).

Detectives were also able to locate Hensley’s car in Bath Co. after it had been abandoned and burned.

The medical examiner’s office in Roanoke has ruled her death a homicide.

This homicide was not a random act, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Contact 540-473-8631 with information.

