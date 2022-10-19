Hometown Local
Simple and creative ways to save money this Halloween

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If money is tight for you this Halloween, there are ways to save on decor, costumes, and candy.

Experts say this is because participation in Halloween will return to pre-pandemic levels.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects people will spend $10.6 billion, up from $10.1 billion in 2021. Among Halloween celebrants, 67% plan to buy candy, 51% plan to purchase decorations, and 47% will get costumes.

A survey by the NRF shows consumers plan to spend $100 dollars on average for Halloween candy, décor, cards, and costumes.

Costumes are the biggest area of Halloween spending with households spending an average of $34 dollars on a costume.

Money-saving experts from the Better Business Bureau advise consumers to try to get more ‘bang for their buck’.

- Make a list and stick to it

- Shop sales, and thrift stores, or take a look around your home or closet

- Buy store brands

- Buy candy in bulk

- Always check the return policy on holiday items

You can learn more about ways to save on Halloween by visiting the Better Business Bureau’s website.

