Student arrested after “threatening graffiti” found at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 15-year-old high school student was arrested Wednesday in connection with what Danville Police say are “threatening graffiti messages” in two bathroom walls of G.W. High School.

Police were tipped by another student about the graffiti, and they say there is no current threat to the school, students or the public.

The boy, whose name has not been released, has been charged with a felony involving threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property. He is being held at W.W. Moore.

Police say, “this case is an example of how members of the community can save lives and improve the safety of everyone when they “see something and say something” to authorities.

