Students at Career Academy turning helium tanks into jack-o-lanterns

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Career Academy in Martinsville prepares 11th and 12th grade students for jobs after high school by giving them real-world experience.

Welding students at the academy are using their skills to create jack-o-lanterns out of helium tanks.

“First you drain them out of the freon and then you’re going to cut the top off,” said Cody Phillips, 11th grade student. “Then, you’re going to draw a face on it to make the pumpkin and then you’re going to cut it out. Then, color it and that’s how it gets sold.”

The students are not only sharpening their welding skills; they are learning the business side of things.

“We talk about the cost of the paint, the cost of the electricity and the equipment,” said Jerry Byrd, HVAC instructor for the Career Academy. “So, it’s a business model for them to learn how to run a business once they’ve graduated.”

The jack-o-lanterns are also sold to people in the community to raise money for the welding program.

“So many companies now are wanting our students to understand the soft skills, more so than the actual trade that they’re doing. They want them to know how the business is going to be successful. So, we’re trying to incorporate those soft skills into all of our lessons here,” added Byrd.

“It gives me experience doing stuff that you would do in the job force. It’s all hands-on stuff. I really like to go out and do stuff rather than just sit down and write and stuff like that. So it’s been great,” explained Phillips.

The pumpkins can be bought for $20 on the Career Academy Facebook page.

For their next project, the students will be making snowmen out of horseshoes for a local horseback riding academy.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.