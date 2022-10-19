Tyler Hubbard performs in Rocky Mount for Cornerstone Building Brands employees

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) -An award-winning country music artist made a stop in one of our hometowns on Wednesday for a good cause.

Employees at Cornerstone Building Brands facility in Rocky Mount got their own personal parking lot party, concert included.

“Getting to just connect with the fans on a more personal level and sharing my music from my heart and, you know get to play these shows,” said Tyler Hubbard.

Tyler Hubbard from former duo known as Florida Georgia Line is the celebrity ambassador for the company’s Home for Good project which helps those in need of housing in communities right here at home and across the country.

“Here in Franklin County, we do that every day. We’re part of giving back over a thousand hours already this year in volunteer work…but we also want to celebrate as a part of National Manufacturing Month the hard work that our employees give every single day here,” said Susan Selle, Chief Marketing Officer.

“I’m going to get to have a good time with people that work super hard and do great work and serve their local communities,” said Hubbard.

As part of the celebration, employees were able to eat lunch from hometown food trucks and of course, enjoy a fun musical performance.

As for Hubbard, he says he’ll be back.

“I love Virginia and I’ll definitely come through here every year and hang out, so looking forward to continuing to get to know the fans here and getting to share my new music,” said Hubbard.

