Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Credit: VA State Police
Missing Hampton children found safe, Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
Demarcus Glenn, 23, of Roanoke, sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years for using gun in fatal drug crime
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school

Latest News

Dental Hygiene Students Offer Oral Health Services
Dental Hygiene Students Offer Oral Health Services
In Infant Loss Awareness Month, Mom Shares Story of Loss
In Infant Loss Awareness Month, Mom Shares Story of Loss
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween