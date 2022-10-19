Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County.

Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called to the scene October18 at 1:03 p.m. Dalton, driving a Ford Ranger westbound, crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram pickup head-on.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.