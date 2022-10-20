Branch Group is showing girls they can be construction workers too

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls in the Star City will be construction workers for a day.

Branch Group is partnering with Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline for “G.I.R.L Construction Experience” to give girls a unique opportunity.

This Saturday 100 girls from ages 5 to 18 will be able to put on a construction hat and get working.

They will be able to experience real-life construction concepts in a fun, safe, and judgment-free zone.

Branch Group Economic Inclusion, Diversity, and EEO Specialist Aisha Johnson say the event is meant to empower girls to pursue a career in STEM.

“Having young ladies come at a very early age and get exposed to construction careers,” said Johnson. “A lot of young women may not consider a career in construction and we want to show them all the various different options are and what that career could look like and how it could work for them.”

The company hopes to host similar events in the future.

