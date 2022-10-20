Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire.

Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.

The thieves, one male and one female, are seen on surveillance video burglarizing the business and leaving in the stolen vehicle. Cash was taken from the car wash and damage was done to the building and equipment.

About 1:40 p.m. the same day, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle fire along the railroad tracks in the Seneca area of the county. Investigators say it was the same vehicle captured on video during the car wash burglary.

The thieves are described as:

White male with a thin build wearing a burgundy or dark shirt, camouflage pants, handgun on his right side, a mask and a ball cap.

White female with an average build, wearing a gray pullover and pants, stocking cap, mask and knee high rubber boots.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to review the video, which is several pieces of surveillance footage spliced into one video. Anyone who recognizes the thieves is asked to contact Campbell County dispatch, Chief Bob Kolich of the Brookneal Police Dept at (434) 332-9574 or Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You may also send a message via the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.