Carilion Clinic recognizes importance of World Osteoporosis Day

World Osteoporosis Day
World Osteoporosis Day
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October 20th is World Osteoporosis Day and local doctors say it’s as much about prevention as it is awareness.

A physician assistant with Carilion Clinic says one in three women and one in five men will have a fragility fracture in their lifetime, so it’s much more common than people think.

She says the best way to prevent osteoporosis at any age includes eating bone healthy food with lots of calcium and protein as well as getting enough vitamin D and exercise.

“Our bones are like our muscles that they are use it or lose it, so if we are not using our bones, the bone density will decrease even faster. So we want to do activities that stimulate those bones so doing things that have some impact like walking or running or jogging or hiking,” said Amelia Rode, Carilion Clinic physician assistant.

If you are interested in seeing if you are at risk for osteoporosis, it’s best to speak with your primary care provider first.

