Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park

Christiansburg's Huckleberry Park
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition so it has been a wonderful thing.”

Epperley and his team hope the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park will become an attraction for the entire region.

“Christiansburg is really known as a recreational destination and our first priority obviously, is our citizens of Christiansburg and to meet their recreational needs but along with that, we want to serve as that destination recreation spot,” he said.

Once complete, the park will have turf fields, a splash pad, challenge course, along with other features, but one of Epperley’s favorite aspects is the inclusive playground.

“The playground is designed for children of all abilities,” he said. “There are some items of the playground that is specific for individuals with disabilities, however, they are designed for inclusive play so that we have all the children out there playing.”

The company tasked with designed the playground, Cunningham Recreation, says the facility will be an example for the entire country to follow.

“There’s pieces on this playground that there’s nothing like it, not only just in your area, but in the state of Virginia,” Cunningham Recreation’s Mitch Renos aid. “It’s definitely it’s groundbreaking in that in that aspect.”

“It’s going to be fun,” Epperley said. “We hope folks will come out and enjoy every aspect of the park because there truly is a little something for everybody and so we hope that they do that and that they understand Christiansburg is the place to be and we’re that recreation destination.”

