Danville Public Schools asks for public input on new elementary school name

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville School Board is trying to figure out a name for the new GLH Johnson Elementary School.

To help choose the name, Danville Public Schools is asking the public for their input on what the new school should be called.

A new elementary school will soon be built beside the current GLH Johnson Elementary School.

Submissions for the name of the new school can be mailed to the superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston at 341 Main Street Suite 100.

“This new elementary school will be the first school that has been built in Danville since 1995,” said Dr. Wayne Lyle, chief operations officer for Danville Public Schools. “So, we just felt like with the community support that we had behind this bond referendum, it was only appropriate that we solicit their feedback.”

All nominations should be made by November 14.

The recommendation for the new name will then be presented to the school board on December 1.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.