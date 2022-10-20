Danville Science Center resumes its sensory friendly nights

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Science Center is resuming its sensory friendly nights after having to stop them due to the pandemic. The event is on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The sensory friendly nights are made to be inclusive and accessible for those with impairments.

“It gives teachers, families, and parents the opportunity to visit the Science Center with some special accommodations to the lighting and sounds,” said Adam Goebel, executive director for the Science Center. “They have an opportunity to have an activity from our corporate partner, The Hughes Center for Exceptional Children. They always do a wonderful job bringing developmentally appropriate sensory activities for all of our participants.”

That activity will include a petting zoo with llamas, hedgehogs, and other animals. The lights in the galleries will also be dimmed and sounds will be quieter.

“Some of the special accommodations include some of our louder exhibits will be turned down and the lighting is turned off. When we have our theater experience, we show a sensory friendly movie in our theater at each one of our sensory friendly nights. The sounds are down a little bit, so it’s not as an immersive of an experience and the lights are up a little bit,” explained Goebel.

The event is free for everyone, but registration is required as the number of visitors will be limited.

“We want to make sure that finances and transportation are not limiting factors for people that want to visit the museum. We are constantly looking for ways to partner with community organizations and other agencies to be able to be more accessible and also more inclusive to everyone,” added Goebel.

The next sensory friendly night will be on December 8.

“Oftentimes, these evening events give families that don’t necessarily have that flexibility during the day to come and the opportunity to also witness and experience everything that we have to offer throughout the year as well,” said Goebel.

