Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street originated within the resident’s bedroom in the rear of the home, according to the fire marshal. Fire investigators found an electrical outlet that showed evidence of an unspecified failure involving the receptacle being overloaded. The fire spread from the outlet to adjacent wood and furniture, and ultimately the rest of the house.

“We would like to ask the community to share in our thoughts and prayers for the family during this tragic event,” said Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson. MF & EMS would like to thank the agencies that assisted. Martinsville’s Fire Marshal, Andy Powers, would like to remind everyone to please remember to be extra careful with cold weather and the holiday season being upon us.“

“Have your heating systems serviced by qualified technicians, make sure you have working, in-date smoke alarms within your home, and if you need a smoke alarm, contact us at (276) 403-5325 or Henry County Department of Public Safety at (276) 634-4660. Give space heaters space and use all heating and cooking appliances per manufacture’s specifications,” said Powers.

