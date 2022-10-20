FFE Week 8 Team of the Week: Liberty Christian Academy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A seasoned head coach, 32 varsity players and a 7-0 record describe the high school program atop the Seminole District. One week ago, Liberty Christian Academy faced its most daunting challenge in a talented Heritage squad as it trailed by 6 at halftime. The Bulldogs worked their resiliency muscle for the first time this season, and the comeback all started in the locker room.

“It wasn’t so much that we said anything, you know, Knute Rockne type of a pep talk or anything. We really tried to pare down what it was we were doing and just focus on these couple things,” remembers LCA head coach Frank Rocco. “I think that freed their minds a little bit, that we’re just going to really focus on a couple things and think ‘I got to execute,’ and that’s really what we did coming out in the second half.”

“To be honest, we haven’t really felt that punch early in the games this year,” explains junior center and defensive end Tyler Murray. “We usually, we hit them in the mouth and that’s how most of our games have gone. So, at first people think ‘man, this might be the end of their undefeated season,’ but I think we really- we took that as energy to strive in the second half and we put it together and made some plays.”

“We had not been down going in at halftime,” adds Rocco recalling the season thus far. “So I was really excited to see how we would respond that first drive we took it right down and scored. Then the second possession, we scored again.”

“Coach Rocco prepares as well each and every week, no matter the team, the record, wherever we’re playing,” Murray says. “We’ll go out and compete. And I think they saw that in the second half that we were ready to play. We just had to get it going.”

“It felt great because we knew that even in the tough times, we’ll be a family and strive to push better,” adds senior running back and inside linebacker Caleb Davidson.

“We work hard, prepare ourselves, and we just play good together. We love each other. We’re family. We’re brothers. Brothers fight, but we’ve, we play good together. We’re dangerous,” notes senior tight end and fullback Carson Meadows.

It’s deja vu for the talented bulldogs, as the program flirted with perfection last season until they lost in the state championship game.

“It hurts,” remembers Davidson. “But I know we can push ourselves to do better. It’s like we just got to push ourselves to be our best and to focus on what the goals ahead of us.”

“We want to improve in our own our own game,” says Coach Rocco. “You know, there’s not like who we’re playing so much but we need to improve ourselves each week,” improving their craft in one of the most competitive districts in Southwest Virginia.

“I think the 434 is just all around a good place to play football, high school football is known and it’s bled through everybody in this town. It’s a great place to be,” says Murray.

