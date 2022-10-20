Hometown Local
Grandin Village mompreneurs hold roundtable chat

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are balancing the roles of mother and entrepreneur, and on Here @ Home, Natalie sat down with several of the women business leaders who own shops in Grandin Village.

She talked to them about how they jumped into being business owners, the challenges and how they make it all work. They also talked about why it’s so important to support local businesses this holiday season.

Watch the video to see the roundtable discussion.

