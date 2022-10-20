Grandin Village mompreneurs hold roundtable chat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women are balancing the roles of mother and entrepreneur, and on Here @ Home, Natalie sat down with several of the women business leaders who own shops in Grandin Village.

She talked to them about how they jumped into being business owners, the challenges and how they make it all work. They also talked about why it’s so important to support local businesses this holiday season.

Watch the video to see the roundtable discussion.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.