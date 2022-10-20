Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home offers tips to keep kids safe online

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Online safety is a big family issue.

Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western VA, joined Natalie and Kate on Here @ Home to discuss some of the tactics scammers/hackers/predators use to target children online and where kids are typically targeted.

Wheeler has tips on how to have those important conversations with your family regarding internet safety and what measures you can take to protect yourself and your information online from hackers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
police lights
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in the parking lot

Latest News

The tournament was played at Hidden Valley Country Club
Pink Ribbon tennis tournament raises money for breast cancer research
Grandin Mompreneurs Hold Roundtable Chat
Grandin Village mompreneurs hold roundtable chat
Grandin Mompreneurs Hold Roundtable Chat
Grandin Mompreneurs Hold Roundtable Chat
Women’s Resource Center Celebrates 45th Anniversary
Women’s Resource Center celebrates 45th anniversary