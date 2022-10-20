Here @ Home offers tips to keep kids safe online

(WDBJ) - Online safety is a big family issue.

Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western VA, joined Natalie and Kate on Here @ Home to discuss some of the tactics scammers/hackers/predators use to target children online and where kids are typically targeted.

Wheeler has tips on how to have those important conversations with your family regarding internet safety and what measures you can take to protect yourself and your information online from hackers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.