Lynchburg shelter seeking the publics help to adopt animals

Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter
By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a walk through the trails for folks and their furry friends.

The nonprofit hopes that this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to the high numbers they have right now.

“The shelter does not hold but about 25 dogs and comfortably about 40 cats. With such a big county, there is nonstop intake and recently we have seen so many,” says Stacey Epperson, President and founder of Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter.

The cost is $10 and the first 50 people to sign up get a free tee shirt, kids under 7 years old get in free.

The event is Saturday October 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

