Montgomery County ACAC waiving adoption fees on Oct. 22

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking to add a dog to your family, Oct. 22 at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center might be a good opportunity.

All dog adoption fees are being waived through a partnership with Subaru.

Right now, the center says the kennels are almost completely full.

Director of the Center Eileen Mahan is hopeful many dogs will find their new homes Saturday.

“We have so many animals in our facility right now that are looking to find new homes, and so a weekend like this allows us to get more animals into homes where they belong, and be able to help more animals as we move forward,” Mahan said.

The Animal Care and Adoption Center will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

