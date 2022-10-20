Pink Ribbon tennis tournament raises money for breast cancer research

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of tennis players Thursday morning raised more than $4,000 for breast cancer research.

The Pink Ribbon tournament filled all 40 of its player tournament spots at the Hidden Valley Country Club. The tournament made its return this year after a 10-year hiatus.

Donations and money raised go directly to the American Cancer Society.

One of the organizers is a breast cancer survivor. She explained how she wanted to raise awareness within the community.

”There’s probably five to 10 people that are survivors playing, and it feels important when you’re playing with a small group, locally, in your town, and it’s not just some big huge tournament where you’re a number,” Jennifer Dean said. “This is just your close friends and your money goes directly to the American Cancer Society and you just really feel like you’re doing something special.”

Tournament winners could walk away with door prizes and raffle baskets.

