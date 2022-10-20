Police: Car stolen in Vinton found, carjackers sought

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Police Department has found a vehicle involved in a carjacking Wednesday night.

Police say they responded at 8:39 p.m. to 116 Jefferson Ave for a reported robbery, in regards to reports of an armed carjacking.

Early investigations revealed the carjackers showed a gun and stole the victim’s 2009 Honda Accord and drove away before police arrived.

The carjackers are described as two black males, one wearing a yellow hoodie and another wearing a black hoodie. Both were wearing masks to cover portions of their faces.

Police say they found the stolen Honda Thursday morning, unoccupied, in an alleyway near Raleigh Ave in Vinton.

Police say no one has been arrested. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at 540-983-0617.

