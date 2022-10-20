Hometown Local
Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrates 52-years

The Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrated 52-years Wednesday night.
The Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrated 52-years Wednesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia had originally planned to celebrate 50-years back in 2020, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We decided we’re going to delay it and we’re going to celebrate tonight and honor our founders. I don’t know if many people know but we’re the oldest science museum in the state of Virginia,” said Mary Roberts-Baako, executive director of the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

Wednesday night, the museum leaders welcomed the community onto the rooftop of Center in the Square to celebrate.

“It means so much to have such a great turnout tonight. With any arts and cultural organization within the city during COVID, we had to shutdown. But we are nimble and we are humble and we made it work.”

All the money raised at the 52-year celebration goes towards the museum’s STEM education programming.

“I think what a lot of people don’t know about what we do is we educate 36,000 students a year.”

It’s a special milestone to hit and the museum is already looking forward to what’s in store in the next 52-years.

“We hope to continue to grow and continue to change lives.”

For more information on the museum, you can find its website here.

