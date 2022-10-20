Sunshine returns with warmer weather by the weekend

Patchy frost likely this morning

Cooler than average temperatures continue through the end of the work week

Foliage peaking next few weekends plus warmer conditions build in

THURSDAY

We’re waking up to temperatures reading in the 20s and low 30s this morning which is the coldest morning so far. High temperatures will slowly creep back up a few degrees each day through the end of the week as the coldest air retreats to the north. Daytime highs will close in on 60 this afternoon with 50s more likely in the mountains. While we do warm up, our highs are still about 10-15 degrees cooler than average.

Mainly sunny today with slightly warmer temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

WARMING BY THE WEEKEND

By Friday, the heart of the colder air will retreat to the north allowing the “warmer” (a.k.a seasonable) temperatures to move back in. Highs warm to the low-mid 60s Friday with upper 60s and low 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be anywhere in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s through this time frame.

We slowly warm up as we head toward the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

High pressure still holds throughout the weekend meaning we will stay mostly dry. There is a system that will trek up the coast from Florida throughout the weekend, but for not most of us will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. May see a shower graze by some folks to the east on Sunday.

Low pressure will ride along the coast and may bring a few showers on Sunday. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

The start of the week will remain dry with seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. By late in the week, another cold front could bring some showers followed by another round of cooler air for next weekend. At this time, it doesn’t look as cold as what we’re experiencing this week!

