Virginia invests $5M to fight violent crimes in cities like Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Operation Ceasefire is an initiative from Attorney General Jason Miyares to combat violent crimes across Virginia.

Roanoke is one of the cities taking part, and as many of you know is no stranger to shootings. Roanoke City Police Chief Samuel Roman is appreciative of the new funding and says it will help law enforcement be more successful.

According to the AG, 5 million dollars were allocated for Ceasefire in the budget this year. The money will be invested in three different areas. One of those is hiring up to 6 violent crime prosecutors.

“With a specific emphasis on conspiracy cases, enterprise cases, and RICO cases. It would be great to have a prosecutor who can dedicate most of their time to these very long-term intricate but very impactful and powerful investigations,” said Chief Roman.

RICO cases are generally used to combat organized crime, with multiple people arrested at once for conspiring together.

Chief Roman says most of the violence in Roanoke City is perpetuated by a small group of people.

“And the message here is if you continue to do wrong or if you continue to involve yourself in criminal activity specific emphasis on violent criminal activity. We’re coming after you,” added Chief Roman. “We’re coming after you with everything we have.”

Funds will also help start a program to protect victims and witnesses.

“It’s tough for them to come testify, be re-traumatized by what they endured, or either witness,” explained Chief Roman. “So, any support monetarily that can be diverted into physical attributed of support for victims and witnesses. We’re all for that.”

The last strategy for the Office of the Attorney General is hiring 2 to 3 Group Violence Intervention Coordinators. Adding to some of the programs the department already has.

“Making sure that we are interjecting ourselves as role models, mentors for the young people as well,” said Chief Roman. “Our prevention work is as important as our prosecution work as well.”

The ultimate measure of success for the operation is reducing gun violence in the city. But Chief Roman says it will take time.

“A truly measure approach would be to look at it the long term and see if all of the things that we have put in place has led to the reduction in crime,” said Chief Roman.

The full list of partner cities include:

Norfolk Hampton Petersburg Roanoke Newport News Portsmouth Richmond Chesapeake Danville Martinsville Lynchburg Emporia

