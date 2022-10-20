Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her 4-year-old son died after eating a large amount of THC gummies.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania mom has been charged with murder and child neglect after her child died after eating a large number of THC gummies.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 17, a grand jury indicted Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, for the death of her 4-year-old son.

The child died on May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days before at a home located on the 5400 block of Jamie Court.

Detectives learned that the child’s toxicity levels showed a high level of THC, making detectives believe that the child ate a large number of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office says doctors told detectives that if the boy received quick medical attention, his death could have been prevented.

Clements is now being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
police lights
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Campbell County Car Theft-CCSO
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
Campbell County Car Theft-CCSO
Campbell County Car Theft-CCSO
Janay Reece takes us on a deep dive of the life of a local legend. Coach Gaither has mentored...
The Coach Gaither Story: Behind the Scenes of a Hometown Story
Police lights generic.
Police: Car stolen in Vinton found, carjackers sought