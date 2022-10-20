Wicked Acres Fall Festival proceeds help boy in wheelchair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wicked Acres Fall Festival runs every weekend in October in Salem.

You will find hay rides, a corn maze, face-painting, a water balloon sling shot, a costume contest, pumpkin painting, vendors and more.

Proceeds the weekend of October 22 will help Carlito Jacobus, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and is in a wheelchair, get a safe and accessible van.

Watch the video to see Carlito and his mother, Darnita Wilson, plus the VP of Garrett Farms, Inc.. Ian Hill.

