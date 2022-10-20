Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Wicked Acres Fall Festival proceeds help boy in wheelchair

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wicked Acres Fall Festival runs every weekend in October in Salem.

You will find hay rides, a corn maze, face-painting, a water balloon sling shot, a costume contest, pumpkin painting, vendors and more.

Proceeds the weekend of October 22 will help Carlito Jacobus, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and is in a wheelchair, get a safe and accessible van.

Watch the video to see Carlito and his mother, Darnita Wilson, plus the VP of Garrett Farms, Inc.. Ian Hill.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
police lights
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot

Latest News

2nd Annual Wicked Acres Fall Festival
2nd Annual Wicked Acres Fall Festival
The tournament was played at Hidden Valley Country Club
Pink Ribbon tennis tournament raises money for breast cancer research
Grandin Mompreneurs Hold Roundtable Chat
Grandin Mompreneurs Hold Roundtable Chat
Here @ Home offers tips to keep kids safe online