Women’s Resource Center celebrates 45th anniversary

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley is celebrating its 45th year.

Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver talks about the anniversary of the organization providing programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence. She talks about the services they offer and how people can access them, and discusses what she sees as trends in the world of domestic and sexual violence advocacy.

A candlelight vigil is being held to honor those affected by domestic violence:

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil

Bisset Park, Radford

October 20, 2022

5-7 p.m. / Community Resources & Networking with Pizza provided by Domino’s

7-8 p.m. / Remarks and a lighted walk

