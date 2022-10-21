Brunswick stew fills bellies, continues traditions at Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A celebration of culture, history and tradition will bring thousands of people to Franklin County this weekend.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will have everything from horse pulls to moonshine, and returning this year is a tasty dish that carries a lot of meaning for one family.

“This is the base of our Brunswick Stew,” Buddy Hancock said as he stirred a boiling pot.

As of Thursday, Hancock had already made five batches of his family’s Brunswick Stew recipe in the kitchen of his Rocky Mount restaurant Buddy’s BBQ.

“We’re expecting a big turnout this weekend. So hopefully we could feed a big portion of them,” Hancock said.

Buddy’s BBQ will have a booth at this year’s Blue Ridge Folklife Festival in Ferrum, which expects to see about 15,000 visitors. His goal is to fill people’s bellies and share a piece of his own family history.

“It’s my great grandfather’s recipe, so it’s a little over 100 years old now. Just part of a family heritage and I would like to pass that along,” Hancock said.

For festival organizers, that story fits perfectly with their mission.

“It’s really educational what we do at the festival. We want to showcase people that are still doing all these different types of crafts, the music and of course the foods,” Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Director Bethany Worley said.

It’s been over a decade since the festival has served this traditional dish, and this weekend people can watch Hancock make another batch on site. The idea is to inspire more people to bring the recipe to their table.

“We hope that they think, ‘Hey maybe I can do that, and somebody can show me how to do that.’ And they carry on these traditions,” Worley said.

For Hancock it’s a labor of love that he hopes brings people together.

“Hopefully somebody will get interested and want to learn,” Hancock said.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 6 to 15.

