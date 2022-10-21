Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital completes first phase of expansion

Carilion Franklin Memorial has completed the first phase of an expansion that will bring...
Carilion Franklin Memorial has completed the first phase of an expansion that will bring additional services to the medical center in Rocky Mount.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital has completed the first phase on an expansion that will bring additional services to the medical center in Rocky Mount.

New operating rooms are twice the size of the ones they replaced.

And patients are already using an expanded pre- and post- op area.

Carilion Clinic says the new facilities and additional capabilities will let more people receive care closer to home.

Carl Cline is Vice President and Hospital Administrator at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital.

“We will be offering hand surgery, increased podiatry, increased OB-GYN surgeries,” Cline told reporters Thursday afternoon. “We’ll be increasing the general surgery population.”

Crystal Kiser is the Director of Surgical Services.

“We get a lot of patients from the Martinsville area, from the Danville area, even from Eden,” Kiser said. “We pull a lot of patients from those areas. So this is a very large convenience for those patients as well.”

Work on the second phase of the $15 million project continues, with a goal of completing construction a year from now.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies

Latest News

Pink Ribbon Tennis Tournament Raises Money For Breast Cancer Research
Pink Ribbon Tennis Tournament Raised Money For Breast Cancer Research
Thursday Is World Osteoporosis Day
Thursday Is World Osteoporosis Day
2nd Annual Wicked Acres Fall Festival
Wicked Acres Fall Festival proceeds help boy in wheelchair
The tournament was played at Hidden Valley Country Club
Pink Ribbon tennis tournament raises money for breast cancer research