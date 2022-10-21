Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital completes first phase of expansion

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital has completed the first phase on an expansion that will bring additional services to the medical center in Rocky Mount.

New operating rooms are twice the size of the ones they replaced.

And patients are already using an expanded pre- and post- op area.

Carilion Clinic says the new facilities and additional capabilities will let more people receive care closer to home.

Carl Cline is Vice President and Hospital Administrator at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital.

“We will be offering hand surgery, increased podiatry, increased OB-GYN surgeries,” Cline told reporters Thursday afternoon. “We’ll be increasing the general surgery population.”

Crystal Kiser is the Director of Surgical Services.

“We get a lot of patients from the Martinsville area, from the Danville area, even from Eden,” Kiser said. “We pull a lot of patients from those areas. So this is a very large convenience for those patients as well.”

Work on the second phase of the $15 million project continues, with a goal of completing construction a year from now.

