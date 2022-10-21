Distracted driving coalition urges use of cellphone safety feature

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you have trouble ignoring a call or text message while you’re driving, your phone has a feature that might just help.

Oct. 20 is National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day.

And the National Distracted Driving Coalition is calling on drivers to use the Do Not Disturb feature on their cellphones.

Rich Jacobs is with the organization DRIVE SMART Virginia.

“You know someone might get your voicemail. Someone will still be able to send a text message. They’ll get a message from you, usually a reply, I’m driving. I’ll get right back to you. But it’s very easy to set up. You just have to choose to do it,” Jacobs said Thursday afternoon.

Jacobs noted that driving with a cellphone in your hand is illegal in Virginia.

