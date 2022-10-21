Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Distracted driving coalition urges use of cellphone safety feature

Cars travelling on Rt. 419 in Roanoke Co.
Cars travelling on Rt. 419 in Roanoke Co.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you have trouble ignoring a call or text message while you’re driving, your phone has a feature that might just help.

Oct. 20 is National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day.

And the National Distracted Driving Coalition is calling on drivers to use the Do Not Disturb feature on their cellphones.

Rich Jacobs is with the organization DRIVE SMART Virginia.

“You know someone might get your voicemail. Someone will still be able to send a text message. They’ll get a message from you, usually a reply, I’m driving. I’ll get right back to you. But it’s very easy to set up. You just have to choose to do it,” Jacobs said Thursday afternoon.

Jacobs noted that driving with a cellphone in your hand is illegal in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
Crash closes part of VA 122 in Franklin County... 10.19.2022
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
Scene of a carjacking in Vinton... 10.19.2022
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies

Latest News

Colors are quickly changing in Eagle Rock as seen during a float along the James River in...
This week’s fall foliage report - Oct 21-23
Girl Scouts Get Hands-On Construction Career Experiences
Girl Scouts Get Hands-On Construction Career Experiences
Carilion Franklin Memorial has completed the first phase of an expansion that will bring...
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital completes first phase of expansion
Supporters and opponents of the Youngkin administration's model policies on transgender...
Transgender policy provokes strong response during Board of Education meeting