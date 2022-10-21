FFE Week 8 Player of the Week: Kolier Pruett

NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Oxford defines super-human as having or showing exceptional ability or powers.

The Narrows High School Football team defines it by Kolier Pruett’s performance against Covington.

“It was great. Mom and Dad came and gave me a big hug,” he remembers. “I try not to get too caught up in it.”

Narrows trailed by 16 points at halftime and Pruett was part of the offensive outpouring with 5 touchdowns, 12 receptions, 246 yards, and a pass for a 2-point conversion.

“It’s a great night,” says Head Coach Kelly Lowe. “It’s a testament to him and the hard work he’s put in. And what a tremendous athlete he is.”

“He’s amazing, and he doesn’t drop anything,” says senior quarterback Aidan McGlothlin. “He’s really trustworthy. And my main guy, and I always trust him with the ball in his hands. You get it to him, he makes something out of nothing.”

“It’s not just me, it’s the whole team,” adds Pruett. “The line, Aidan was starting them on point. The ball kept coming my way, so I made the most of it.”

“It is an insane game,” recounts Coach Lowe. “During the game, you’re so caught up in what you’re wanting to do. Then when you step back and think about it, you just think ‘that was a pretty outstanding win’. It is tremendous what we were able to do. We scored 38 points in the second half. That’s kind of hard to do.”

“This was a really good game for us, just proving that we have resiliency and that we can battle through together. Our brotherhood really showed and we grew a lot and matured a lot throughout the game,” says Pruett.

Coach Lowe says his message at halftime was simple

“You got to keep battling, you got to play the next play, keep fighting, keep scrapping, you know; it’s not over ‘til the clock says zero.

Pruett’s performance reflected the identity of the program by demonstrating grit, resilience, and the cornerstone of the team, heart.

“Tremendous amount of heart that our kids showed and you know, it’s one thing to come out and win by 30 points, but it’s another thing when you’re down by 16 points at halftime,” notes Coach Lowe. “It makes that win that much more special. I just can’t say enough about how proud I am of these guys for the effort they put in Friday night. When you love that person beside you, and his success is your success, and you’ve tried as hard as you can for that person next to you, it’s a lot of fun.”

“We play for each other; we play for the name on the shirt, Narrows. There’s no “me” players on this team. We love each other and we just love being part of this program,” adds Pruett.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.