Fire destroys Marion home, displaces resident

House fire in Marion.
House fire in Marion.(Town of Marion)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in Marion was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, according to the Town of Marion.

Crews say they responded just before 7 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Ashton Lane, just outside of the town limits, and saw the home fully on fire.

The fire department called for additional assistance from Sugar Grove, Adwolfe and the Atkins Fire Departments for water tanker support.

The town says the resident of the home wasn’t injured, but the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

