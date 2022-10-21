Hometown Local
God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families

God's Pit Crew free food distribution
God's Pit Crew free food distribution(God's Pit Crew)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week.

They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The boxes will include bread, peanut butter, canned goods, vegetables, and more.

God’s Pit Crew received a grant from Monogram Loves Kids to be able to have this event.

“We have been so busy with Hurricane Ian, but we absolutely love our community. So, we know there’s a need here too and we’re just going to be out here serving that need the best we can,” said Julie Burnett, Blessing Bucket program director.

The community is invited to pick up food two food boxes per family.

There is a maximum of two families per car.

