Here @ Home goes over signs of early dementia and planning for age

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and an estimated 11 million family, friends and unpaid caregivers are caring for them.

On Here @ Home Friday, we talked about the signs of early dementia and what’s normal and when it’s time to worry.

We also sat down with Ron Boyd from the Local Office on Aging about preplanning decisions for seniors to consider as they age in place, as well as the importance of reevaluating their Medicare plans during open enrollment season.

