HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza coming to Roanoke November 4

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you love all things Disney, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the newest live show coming to the Berglund Center Stage in November.

“We’ve got Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffin, Puppy Dog Pals and for the first time ever, we have Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends who really come into an integral part of the show and there’s some mysterious weather and they need to come in and save the day,” says tour producer Jonathan Shank.

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” promises a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more.

Shank says fans will enjoy new characters intermingling with old favorites.

“Just allows us to continue showcase different themes and different characters and just all different kinds of storylines, and that’s really what it’s all about is figuring out how to tell a great story,” says Shank.

Shank adds that they hope parents, along with their kids will come to the show in costume, making it an interactive show for everyone.

“Part of this whole tour is the idea of bringing family entertainment back to theatres and the idea of re-igniting that spark that children get when they come into the theatre and taking some of that positivity back out into the world,” says Shank.

“Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza” is coming to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on November 4 at 6 pm. Click here for a link to buy tickets.

