Lord Botetourt HS on lockdown after threat

Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022
Lord Botetourt High School under limited lockdown because of a social media threat... 10.21.2022(Botetourt County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville is in limited lockdown as of early Friday afternoon due to what Botetourt County Public Schools says is a “social media threat.”

Law enforcement is working with administrators to conduct an investigation.

Visitors are not permitted in the building during the lockdown, so parents are advised not to go to the school to pick up their children until further notice.

