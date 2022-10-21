Lord Botetourt HS on lockdown after threat

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville is in limited lockdown as of early Friday afternoon due to what Botetourt County Public Schools says is a “social media threat.”

Law enforcement is working with administrators to conduct an investigation.

Visitors are not permitted in the building during the lockdown, so parents are advised not to go to the school to pick up their children until further notice.

