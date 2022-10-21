Multimedia Journalist

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®,” WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Headquartered in a state-of-the-art digital broadcast center in Roanoke, Virginia, the station also operates Virginia bureaus in Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Lexington and Danville. For more than 63 years, WDBJ7 has been the number one station of choice for viewers from Roanoke to Lynchburg and across the New River Valley.

Job Summary/Description:

The dominant #1 station in the 67th largest market in the country is looking for a journalist to work as an MMJ. We are looking for someone with a conversational delivery who can write, shoot, edit and present compelling stories live. The ability to dig up interesting story ideas each day is an absolute MUST for this position. Creativity, a strong work ethic and a passion for journalism are crucial for this job. If you have a strong desire to not only tell amazing stories, but grow as a journalist and learn from your co-workers, WDBJ7 could be the place for you. At least two years of experience working in a television newsroom is preferred.

Duties/Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:

- Arrive to the editorial meeting on time at the start of your shift with at least two story ideas that could be produced for that day’s newscasts

- Must assist with overall content of news stories within newscasts. Expected to bring innovative story ideas to editorial meetings and contribute to overall goal and direction of the station. Willing to field report stories as directed

- Must be willing to work flexible hours and possess the ability to work well with co-workers

- Performs other duties as assigned to general assignment reporter

- Develops, investigates, writes, reports and edits stories of interest

- When assigned a laptop, write and post a web story in the car on the way back to the station

- Edit packages using Edius system

- Follow clothing and appearance guidelines

- Ability to generate investigative stories using sources to dig deeper

- Responsible for working with producers to ensure story accuracy and to determine the best presentation of reports.

- Capable of enterprising exclusive stories of interest and importance to local viewers and carry out overall goals of the station.

- Perform creative and explanatory live shots and stand-ups.

- Writes and post website stories prior to airing of the television version

- Work mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays as needed

- Performs other incidental and related duties as required and assigned

- Research, gather, write and report news stories for on-air and online in the most accurate, appealing, timely and creative way using all sources

- Report “live” on the scene, especially during breaking news

- Conduct interviews in the field and on-set

- Develop and maintain sources of information and knowledge about assignments

- Demonstrate sound news judgment, collaborate with others to present the story in the best way

- Enterprise hard-news, research-driven packages under tight deadlines

- Participate in story selection process through meetings, regularly contribute story ideas

- Attend/host/speak at community service, schools, and community events; meet and greet viewers

- Post and regularly update stories and other material on the web, often remotely while traveling

- Must update social media sites daily, including Facebook, to report stories and interact with viewers

- Possess a broad and working knowledge of the viewing area, including people, places, things, and history

- Enter CG text and times into newsroom software 30 minutes prior to newscasts

- Use knowledge of appropriate lighting to enhance overall news presentation

- Present TV stories in alternative ways at least twice a week (non-package presentation)

- Produce daily one reporter package and one vo/sot/vo or other contribution on a different story

- Critique, feedback, and training are part of the job

- Communicate with the web staff and other appropriate staff members during breaking news

- Follow clothing and appearance guidelines

- Must be a visual storyteller; perform creative standups and explanatory live shorts

- Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

- At least two years of television reporting is preferred

- Experience with ENPS newsroom software and/or Grass Valley non-linear editing a plus

- Experience with web writing, social media posts is required

- Excellent broadcasting writing experience is a must

- Experience with digital cameras

- Editorial leadership skills a plus

- Have experience with many platforms including web, mobile and social networks

- Must possess a strong understanding of daily newscast content and work in conjunction with producers to develop a dynamic product

- Strong initiative, attention to detail and advanced ethical decision-making skills required

- Must possess excellent interview and conversational writing skills

- Excellent live reporting skills and strong on-camera presentation skills required

- Basic computer knowledge including newsroom software (such as ENPS or I-News,) Microsoft applications, and Internet use

- Ability to shoot and edit video with digital cameras

- Able to produce and post content to our websites

-Intermediate knowledge of social media - Must be able to work independently with limited supervision

- Work well in a team environment

- Ability to meet tight deadlines and well under pressure

- Strong initiative and attention to detail is required

- Demonstrate solid news judgment and journalistic ethics

- Maintain professional and ethical conduct at the station and in the community

- Ability to maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving in a manner that will work well with co-workers, supervisors and viewers

- Strong research skills, including the ability to navigate online search engines

- Must stay current with national and local news/weather

- Ability to enterprise local hard-news stories

- Bachelors Degree in journalism or related field required

- Must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time , be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

