Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander.

Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area of Robbings Dr for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Alexander was the only occupant of the motorcycle, according to police. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries before being flown to UVA, where he died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Lucy with the Traffic & Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

