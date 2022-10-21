Hometown Local
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man has been arrested for the killing of a Bedford County woman.

Trenton Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28 of Forest.

Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies responded October 7 to Madison View Drive in Forest and found Montgomery unresponsive. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died the next day.

Through a joint investigation involving the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation, Frye was identified as a suspect. October 20, 2022, he was taken into custody in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is awaiting extradition back to Bedford. A mugshot has not yet been made available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to notify dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

