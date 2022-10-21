Hometown Local
One hospitalized, dog found dead after NE Roanoke house fire

House fire on Lee Ave in NE Roanoke.
House fire on Lee Ave in NE Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with injuries sustained in a house fire in NE Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say the fire occurred in the 100 block of Lee Ave NE.

Four people have been displaced and one dog died as a result of the fire, according to crews.

Crews also say the house sustained significant smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

