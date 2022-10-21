Hometown Local
One School, One Book: Buena Vista students celebrate reading

One School, One Book Celebration for K-7 students in Buena Vista City Public Schools
One School, One Book Celebration for K-7 students in Buena Vista City Public Schools(Buena Vista City Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - K-7 students and their families in Buena Vista City Public Schools Friday celebrated the October reading of “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” by Beverly Cleary.

Each weeknight, according to the school district, students and their families read one chapter of the book. The next day, each school had activities and questions from the chapter that was read the night before.

October 21, 2022, the school district held a family event at Glen Maury Park to celebrate the culmination of its One School - One Book event, with activities and dinner. Some of the activities included bouncy houses, a climbing tower and Little Critters petting zoo, with live music provided by the Dorsey Hostetter Bluegrass Band. Students also played games, made tie-dye shirts and had their pictures taken on a real motorcycle, just like the one from the book. There were also cotton candy, sno-cones and popcorn.

At the end of the night there was a drawing for prizes, based on activities and events from the book, including plastic apples filled with goodies, toy motorcycles, stuffed mice, board games, pancake making kits, scooters, and rides on mini motorbikes. Three students took home their very own Ralph the mouse toys.

