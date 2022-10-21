Hometown Local
Remains found of woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018

Sarah Hill, reported missing from Patrick County in 2018 and found in 2022 in NC
Sarah Hill, reported missing from Patrick County in 2018 and found in 2022 in NC(Stokes County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, NC (WDBJ) - Remains found in North Carolina are confirmed to be those of a woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018.

Sarah Ashley Hill’s body was found October 17 when the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Hill, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said investigators from all three agencies assisted with the investigation and search. Detectives brought in specialized personnel to use heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain and stabilize a structure. That search led detectives to find Hill’s remains, according to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons. The remains were found beneath the floor of a structure. An autopsy confirmed the identification.

In a statement from Stokes County, Sheriffs Lemons and Sheriff Hiatt said their “law enforcement families are keeping Ms. Hill’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”

An investigation is ongoing, with no information yet released about the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Hill is asked to contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

