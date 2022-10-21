Hometown Local
Ten people arrested during Alleghany County drug operation and seizure

Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22
Alleghany County drug seizure... 10.21.22(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten people were arrested Thursday and drug-related items were seized in Alleghany County as part of what the sheriff’s office calls “Operation Candy Man.”

The operation was conducted October 20 by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Department of Wildlife Resources and Virginia State Police.

The following items were seized after a warrant was executed in Clifton Forge at 933 McCormick Boulevard: Heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Hydrocodone, an improvised explosive device, a handgun, ammunition and scales.

Names of those arrested have not yet been released.

The Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force is made up of officers from Alleghany, Bath, Craig County Sheriff Offices and the Virginia State Police.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office shared this message: “If you or your loved one is a person interested in reducing your substance use, please contact Alleghany Highlands Community Service Board at 540 965-2100 or come in Monday through Friday between 12:30 and 3:30 during same day access.”

